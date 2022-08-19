Debra Derrick – Edgefield, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Debra Turner Derrick, 64, wife of the late Randy Derrick of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on August 9, 2022.

Debra was born in Augusta, Georgia as the daughter of the late Charlie Mae Rodgers Turner and Charlie I. Turner. Debra was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship and a loving homemaker to her family.

Debra is survived by one brother James (Rhonda) Turner, two sisters Edna Sue Bush, Mary (Mickey) Campbell and several nieces and nephews.

Family will hold a memorial service at 5:00pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.

