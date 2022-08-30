Eddie Boatwright Trenton, SC

Eddie Boatwright,74 husband of Audrey Scarborough Boatwright of Windy Ridge Rd., Trenton, entered into rest on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Eddie was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Grace McGee Boatwright and Earl Boatwright. He was a retired textile worker, owner of Edgefield Shell Station and attended Graniteville Community Church of God.

Eddie is survived by his wife, one son, Richie (Brittany) Boatwright, one daughter, Beth (Mark) Bishop, five grandchildren, Elizabeth Boatwright, Kelly Bishop, Amber Bishop, Tiffany Ard, and Miranda Senatore, two great grandchildren, Eastyn Ard, and Whitley Senatore, one sister, Rachel (Billy) Hall, one brother, Don Boatwright, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister and husband, Jeanette and James Stone, and a brother and wife, Phillip and Marie Boatwright.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC, burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo atwww.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.