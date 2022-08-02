Irene Clark – Johnston, S.C.

Irene Grice Clark, 90, of Johnston, SC wife of the late Russell Clark entered into rest on July 15, 2022.

Irene was born in Monetta, SC as the daughter of James and Sydel Berry Grice. She was a retired owner of Clark’s flower and gift shop. She was a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Irene is survived by: two sons Milton Clark, Van (Beth) Clark, one daughter Tricia Tripp, one brother James E. Grice, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter Alice Clark Smart.

A graveside service will be held at 3pm Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mt. Of Olives Cemetery 712 Mims Ave, Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends directly following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church c/o Mark Fallaw 203 Pine Knoll Ln. Edgefield, SC.