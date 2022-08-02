Joyce Wells – Trenton, S.C.

Joyce Lea Wagner Wells, 74, wife of Phillip Wells of Trenton, SC entered into rest on July 28, 2022.

Joyce was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts as the daughter of the late Florence Rouleau Wagner and Henry J. Wagner. She was a veteran of The United States Army and served as a nurse. She furthered her education and graduated Magna Cum Laude fromFitchburg State College with a Bachelor’s Degree. Joyce continued on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from The University of Massachusetts with a Master’s Degree. All her years of study enabled her to carry her role proudly as a Nurse Practitioner. After retirement from nursing, she took up quilting and had a second family which she adored at Jeff’s Sew and Vac Augusta, GA. Her quilting skills were phenomenal. She was a member of the Les Dames Des Fleurs in Edgefield and Vice President of Country Gardeners Garden Club Trenton.

Joyce is survived by: her daughter Wendy Rimbach, four grandchildren William Holston, Zoe Holston, Izabel Rimbach, Dale Rimbach Jr. She is predeceased by her daughter Bonnie Holston Fleck.

Family will receive friends 5-7pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

