Lorenzo Williams, Man of Many Hats

The Rev. Lorenzo Williams has worn many hats over the years, but always an artist. As a student he practiced his art at a desk in the Advertiser, then moved to Custodian at the schools. Not long after that he got his college degree and became a teacher and worked in that capacity in ECSD and other systems. Now he is pastoring his church community, Science Hill, and is actually serving as revival speaker next week at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church on Center Springs Rd., Edgefield. One of his personal missions at this time is to establish an Art Center, hopefully in Johnston. The Advertiser caught him working on the Dave the Potter mural in front of the Penn St. County Offices in Edgefieldthis past week – always the artist.