Marcia Baxley- North Augusta, S.C.

Marcia Babb Baxley, loving mother and best friend, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on August 16, 2022, at the age of 68.

Marcia was born in Aiken, SC to the late Leroy and Opal MooreBabb. After graduating high school, she moved to Columbia, SC where she lived most of her life. In 2021, she relocated to North Augusta to be closer to her family. Marcia retired from the South Carolina Department on Aging where she assisted with education and training.

Survivors include her daughter, Callie (Gantt) Huiet, sister Janis Lott, three grandchildren Baxley, Palmer and Sullivan Grace Huiet, niece Natalie Mathewson and great-nephew SpencerLapointe.

Marcia loved music, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. Above all, her favorite new role in life was “Mimi” to her precious grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind heart, strength and determination, and her caring, compassionate nature.

A drop-in memorial service will be held Saturday, August 27thfrom 11am-2pm at the home of Callie and Gantt. A short service will begin around 11:30.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com