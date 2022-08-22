Margaret Rhoden – Johnston, S.C.

Margaret Johnson Rhoden, 99, wife of the late Harry DerrickRhoden of Johnston, SC entered into rest on August 17, 2022.

Margaret was born in Wrens, Ga as the daughter of the late Hattie McNair Johnson and Moses Matthew Johnson. She was a member of the graduating class of 1941 at Ridge Spring High School and was a retired textile worker for Crest Manufacturing. Margaret was of the Baptist faith and was a dedicated supporterof a number of charitable organizations.

Margaret is survived by two daughters Elizabeth H. (Dennis) Arant, Linda H. Satcher, three grandchildren Laurie (Steven) Prince, Sherry S. Crawford, D. Michael Arant, great-grandchildren Meryl and Meg Prince, Matthew Carmean, Caleb Riddle, Addyson Crawford, one great-great granddaughterAdelynn Elizabeth Cooper Prince.

Family will hold a private graveside service at Mt. Of OlivesCemetery. Memorials may be made to ALSAC- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis. TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com