Edgefield, SC – MSgt (Ret.) Bobby G. Bynum, Sr. entered into rest August 3, 2022.

Mr. Bynum, a native of Snow Hill, NC, was a Retired Aircraft Mechanic Instructor with the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Bynum; one daughter, Kimberly (Jerry Daniel); one son, Bobby Gene Bynum, Jr. (Magdalena Padron) ; one sister, Peggy Lyrue Bynum; three grandchildren, Darius Dilworth, Danielle Dilworth, and Jordan Bynum; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Nicholson Building on the campus of Bettis Academy with the Rev. Debbie M. McCain officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, Edgefield, SC