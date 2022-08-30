SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5. Officers want to do everything possible to keep boaters out of harm’s way.SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina’s boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit the Boater Education page.Dates and locations are as follows:Saturday, September 3Darlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noonHorry Co. — Johnny Causey; 10 a.m. until noonLexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noonPickens Co.– 12 Mile Boat Ramp; 10 a.m. until noonYork Co.– Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. until noonSunday, September 4Anderson Co. — River Forks Boat Ramp, Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. until noonBeaufort Co. — Grays Hill Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noonCharleston Co. — Buck Hall Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noonClarendon Co. — Alex Harvin Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noonFairfield Co.– Wateree State Park, Lake Wateree Murray; 10 a.m. until noonSunday, September 5Charleston Co. — Leeds Avenue; 10 a.m. until noonDarlington Co. — Easterling Landing, Lake Robinson; 10 a.m. until noonLaurens Co. — River Fork Boat Landing; 10 a.m. until noonLexington Co. — Lake Murray Dam; 10 a.m. until noonOconee Co. — South Cove Park, Lake Keowee; 10 a.m. until noonYork Co. — Ebenezer Park, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. until noonInformation about the state’s public boat ramps and landings, including maps and directions, can be found on the SCDNR website.