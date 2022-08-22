Suzanne Clark O’Neal- Johnston, S.C.

Suzanne Clark O’Neal, 75, wife of 54 years to Malcolm O’Neal of Johnston entered into rest on August 19, 2022.

Suzanne was born in Johnston, SC as the daughter of Mildred McGee Clark and Bruce Clark. Suzanne was a retired Assistant Principal at STHS with over thirty years’ service. Suzanne obtained her bachelor’s degree from Clemson then went on to earn her master’s degree from USC. Having been a part of both Universities Malcom said Suzanne always joked that she would always hang her USC degree underneath her Clemson degree. Her response when she would get the calls for donations from USC was that she already donated to Clemson. She was also alifetime member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Suzanne is survived by her three sons Kevin (Christie) O’Neal, Clark (Susie) O’Neal, James (Erin) O’Neal, four granddaughtersCaroline, Liza, Julia and Charlotte. She had two special friends, Doris Rhodes and Miriam Derrick.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church c/o Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Ln. Edgefield, SC 29824 or The Woman’s Club of Johnston scholarship fund c/o Doris Rhodes, 34 Rhodes Lane Johnston, SC 29832.

There will be a memorial service held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:30am at Philippi Baptist Church, 125 Steeple Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel.

