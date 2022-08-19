Tommy Glover,- Sr. Trenton, S.C.

Trenton, SC – Mr. Tommy A. Glover, Sr. entered into rest August 16, 2022 at AU Medical Center.

Mr. Glover, a native of Edgefield County, was member of New and Living Way Apostolic Church where he served as a Deacon.

Survivors include two daughters, Beatrice Glover (Michael Childs) of North Augusta, SC and Patricia (Ricky) Glover-Palmer of Aiken, SC; two sons, Tommy A. (Rosa) Glover, Jr. of Trenton, SC and Thomas Jeffery (Latosha) Glover of Aiken, SC; three sisters, Annie Lou Glover Jefferson, Mary M. Glover Bibbs both of Trenton, and Florence Glover Miles of North Augusta, SC; two brothers, Odell (Mildred) Glover and Jimmy (Annette) Glover both of Trenton, SC; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 1 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022 at New and Living Way Apostolic Church with Bishop William Cue officiating.

Professional Services were entrusted to G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, Edgefield, SC.