Fran Langley- Edgefield

EDGEFIELD – Frances “Fran” Brunson Langley, 75, of Edgefield, beloved wife of Willie Langley, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hospice House. Born in Summerton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Lily Weeks Brunson. Frances was a former manager of Fran’s Corner and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church. Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children: Gene Culbertson (Tesa) of Trenton, SC, Tammy Turner (Joe) of Ninety Six and Chad Culbertson (Angie) of Ware Shoals; a stepdaughter, Emily Figgins (Corey) of Grovetown; a sister, Donnie Reynolds (Wally); a brother Mack Brunson (Debbie); nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Edward Langley; and sister-in-law, Lynn Quarles. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Dr. Mac Brunson officiating. Pallbearers will be Gene Culbertson, Chad Culbertson, Matt Terry, Austin Quattlebaum, Trevor Culbertson, Josh Culbertson, Stetson Culbertson and Wyatt Terry. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Turner. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. The family is at the home of her granddaughter. Ashley Terry, 118 Sherard Avenue, Ninety Six, SC 29666. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.