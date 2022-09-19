George E. Reel-Edgefield, SC

George E. Reel, 92, of Edgefield, SC beloved husband to the late Marjorie Reel entered into rest on September 13, 2022.

George was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Anna Bell Smith Reel and Samuel Goode Reel, Sr.

George was a loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. George worked hard and his talents spread over many duties; he was a dairyman, farmer, gardener, a warden with the Forestry Commission, an apartment complex manager, and a volunteerfireman. Besides laughing with his family, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Edgefield.

George is survived by his daughter Ginny (Charles) Biggers, Ralph (Jean) Reel, two grandchildren Nathan (Deana) Reel, Kevin (Laurie) Reel, three great grandchildren Dalena, Zachary and Allie Reel. He is preceded in death by his brother S.G. Reel, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Friday, September 16, 2022, at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. The family is at the home of his son Ralph Reel on Jeter Street. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com