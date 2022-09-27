Jack Gregory- Modoc, S.C.

Jack Gregory, 90 of Modoc, SC husband of the late Naomi Percival Gregory entered into rest on September 24, 2022.

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, 174 Red Oak Grove Rd. Modoc, SC 29838. The family will receive friendsfrom 6 to 8 PM, Monday September 26, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Jack was born in Saluda, SC as the son of the late Eva Mae Attaway Gregory and James Otis Gregory. He retired after having been a mechanic and truck driver. Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He also attended Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Jack is survived by two brothers Wiley “Tiny” and Jesse Gregory, one sister Shirley Witt.

