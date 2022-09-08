Vernon Edgar Miller- Edgefield, SC

Vernon Edgar Miller, 79 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on August 31, 2022.

Vernon was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of Virginia and Edgar T. Miller. He was a member of the Republican Baptist Church and author of The History of the Republican Baptist Church. Vernon was a retired, very beloved, and most memorable teacher for the Aiken County School district.

A love of history enabled him to be a loyal member and officer of The Edgefield County Historical Society. He volunteered at the Tompkins library and was a loyal member of The OldEdgefield District Genealogical Society. Vernon was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy. He was a regular contributor to The Quill, the newsletter of The Genealogical Society, a regular attendant of the Edgefield history class as well as a long-time writer for the Colliers news column in The Edgefield Advertiser.

Vernon is survived by his cousins Lanham Miller, P.L. (Olyvia)Miller III.

A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Republican Baptist Church Cemetery, 610 Republican Church Rd. Clarks Hill, SC 29821. Family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

