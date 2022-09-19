Woody Smith – Edgefield, S.C.

William W. “Woody” Smith, 65, of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on September 6, 2022.

Woody was born in Augusta, Ga as the son of Dorothy Doolittle Smith and Robert Lee Smith, Sr.

Woody is survived by, sister Betty Jean (Rob) Wright, his nieces Julie S. (Bill) McCary, Anne Huseby, nephews Robert Lee Smith III, Scott (Joni) Young, great-nephews Dylan and Brayden McCary, Alex Huseby. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Clarke House of Saluda.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. The family will receive friends directly after the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com