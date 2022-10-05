ACT Coffee House returns Friday

The first ACT Coffee House of Aiken Community Theatre’s 70thseason will be Friday, Oct. 7.

There will be open mic for singing, poetry, comedy etc. in addition to coffee, hot chocolate and various hors d’oeuvres and treats. The headliner entertainment will be musician Bill Granade.

Granade took up guitar at age 12 and piano at 15. His roots have always been in Christian music while traveling all over the country. A former music minister, he now plays a circuit of assisted living facilities and anywhere that audiences like “music from back in the day.”

Tickets cost $15 and include refreshments. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (803) 648-1348 or go to AikenCommunityTheatre.org.

