Ronda Murrell-Edgefield, S.C.

Ronda Elaine Murrell, 61 of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on October 8, 2022.

Ronda was born in Burlington, N.C. as the daughter of Ellen Tyndall Murrell and Jimmy Murrell. She was an office manager for Munn’s Construction Company and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her parents Jimmy and Ellen Murrell, two daughters Alexis and Ashley Murrell, one brother Rodney (Brenda) Murrell and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Sadie Murrell.

Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children Ministries, P.O. Box 1178 Greenwood, S.C. 29648.

The family is at the home of her parents and will be receiving friends 5:00pm-7:00pm, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, S.C. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, S.C.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

