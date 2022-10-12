Sarah “Aline” Williams Crouch-Edgefield

Sarah “Aline” Williams Crouch, 99, of Edgefield, SC wife of the late Sam Crouch, Sr. entered into rest on October 8, 2022.

Aline was born in Greenwood on May 17, 1923, as the daughter of the late Sarah Mae Graham Williams and Herbert Williams of Edgefield. Aline attended Edgefield County public schools, graduated from Winthrop College in 1944. Aline taught in the public schools of Easley, Saluda, Johnston, and Edgefield for 20 years. She was also employed at the Edgefield County Public Library for 23 years. Aline was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church, active in the UMW, the Council on Ministries, administrative council and as a Sunday school teacher and church historian. She was a charter member of the Old Edgefield District Archives Chapter of the SC Genealogical Society. She served on the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary and gave many of her hours of service to the hospital and nursing home.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church at PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824, or Edgefield Post-Acute Care for patients needs, 226 W.A. Reel Dr. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Survivors include her son Sam (Sandy) Crouch, Jr., one sister Ann (Chuck) Breuer.

Visitation will be held at 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, October 10th, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, S.C. Services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Edgefield United Methodist Church, 309 Norris St. Edgefield, S.C. with burial at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

