To Wreaths Across America Supporters

Letter to the Editor

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

My name Is Carolyn Piekielniak. I am reaching out to you today, in coordination with the Edgefield American Legion and other Edgefield County veteran organizations, to raise awareness and funds for Wreaths Across American (WAA) to honor all veterans who have

served and those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.



WAA was founded in 2007 as a continuation of the Arlington Wreath Project. It has become a tradition since then to lay wreaths on a specified date in December at the graves of our veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries at over 2500 locations in all 50 states and beyond. Our mission is Remember. . . our fallen U. S. Veterans, Honor . . .those who serve, Teach. . . your children the value of freedom.



This year, Saturday, December 17, 2022, has been designated as National Wreaths Across America Day. Our primary local ceremony will be held at the Willow Brook Cemetery at 11:30a.m. This cemetery is located behind Edgefield Baptist Church. After the ceremony the public is

invited to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves in 12 cemeteries. In 2021, we placed over 600 wreaths on veterans’ graves in 10 different cemeteries. We hope to be able to add 2 more

cemeteries this year.

If you would like to make a donation to help continue the tradition, please contact me. Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. The suggested donation for Gold Level is $1500, $1000 for Silver and $500 for Bronze. This will greatly help reach our goal of covering as many veterans’ graves as possible. As WAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible. Donations should be in the form of checks made payable to Wreaths Across America and mailed to the address below.

I would like to thank you in advance for considering my request. I can be reached via e-mail at lorettajohns17@gmail.com or by phone at 803-507-0278.



Very truly yours

Carolyn Piekielniak

231 Center Springs Rd.

Edgefield SC 29824