“2000 Pink Ribbons” – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter showcase Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® reigns supreme in its mission of “Service to All Mankind.” Given the engagement of more than 1,046 chapters across an international landscape, we have an ongoing history and reputation for making a global impact through local change. We will celebrate excellence, promote a focus on service, and stimulate effective culture and showcase best practices – “Local Change, Big Impact, and Global Showcase.”

One of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® new International Initiatives for the next four years is “Uplifting Our Local Community.” As the committee members for this initiative shared ideas for what we could do, Dr. Rosa Ishmal, Initiative Chairperson, stated “We want the Sisterhood to make a significant impact in our local community by handing out “2000 Pink Ribbons” for Breast Cancer Awareness. In 2022 during the month of October, we will hand out 1,000 “Pink Ribbons” and next year 2023, we will hand out an additional 1,000 “Pink Ribbons” during the month of October. Dr. Ishmal also reminded committee members that we can’t just hand out 1,000 “Pink Ribbons” without talking to each person about Breast Cancer Awareness and how early detection can save lives by doing monthly self-check exams.

Member, Mrs. Detra Provost packed 75 small bags of 10 and 20 “Pink Ribbons” for members to take and hand out at their churches, places of employment or businesses in the community. At the October Chapter meeting, memberand Initiative Co-Chair, Mrs. Seneca Johnson, was instrumental in distributing bags of “Pink Ribbons” to Sorority Sisters.

One of the first churches to receive their “Pink Ribbons” was Second Baptist Church on York Street. Member, Mrs. Betty Mims, and other members were given time by their Pastor during the morning church service to make an appeal for members to take a “Pink Ribbon” and wear it throughout the month of October. Several membersstood with Mrs. Mims. Member, Mrs. Carol E. Scurry shared firsthand knowledge about fighting breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

Member and Initiative Co-Chair, Mrs. Antoinette C. Noble-Webb, focused on handing out “Pink Ribbons” at her place of employment. To bring awareness that men also get breast cancer, she asked several male co-workers to wear the “Pink Ribbons” throughout the month of October.

We hope that this idea of “2,000 Pink Ribbons” will shed light on the importance of talking and sharing information about the benefits of early detection of breast cancer.Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter in Aiken, SC has a membership of 113 memb