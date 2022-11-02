A Call to Literacy Celebration for ALL

National Family Literacy Proclamation signed by Town of Edgefield Mayor W. Ken Durham with members of Old 96 District Chapter, NSDAR.

At the Library, Door Prizes, Books, Food & More

Please come to the National Family Literacy Celebration from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at the Edgefield County Public Library (105 Court House Square, Edgefield). There will be door prizes, free books, food, and children’s story-time! Bring your library cards with you, or sign up for one, to receive an additional, small prize. The event is sponsored by Old 96 District Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Women In Unity, and the Edgefield County Public Library. Direct any questions to Info@Old96DistrictDAR.org or (803) 760-2000.