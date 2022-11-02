Billy Herron- Clarks Hill, S.C.

Billy Joseph Herron, 58, husband of Kathleen Reinke Herron of Clarks Hill, SC entered into rest on Tuesday October 25, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday October 30, 2022, at Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 25 Two Mile Dr., Johnston, SC 29832, burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 3 pm before the service at the church.

Billy was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of the late Frances Sharp Herron and A.H. Herron. He was a HVAC foreman for Richmond Co. school systems and a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; two sisters, Kathy (Debro) Auvenshine , and Beverly (Mike) Shields.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Fellowship Church, PO Box 266, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.