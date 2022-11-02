Bonnie Jean Still- Edgefield, S.C.

Bonnie Jean Still, 72, wife of Charles R. Still entered into rest on October 17, 2022.

Bonnie was born in Monongahela, PA. She worked in Jefferson Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA as a cardiac technician. She was an incredibly loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She moved to Columbia, SC in 2001 after her first husband passed away to work for SC heart center. This was my good fortune! We met at my dear friends, David & Vicki’s house for supper as a blind date. We had neckbones and rice. A little into the meal she leaned over and asked me quietly what is this? I told her and she said its good and kept eating. I was hooked! We were married a year later.

I still can’t believe that she was mine! She was up for almost anything and a real sport. She was always my biggest cheerleader and fan. My family loved her and Val. Her daughter Valerie was the apple of her eye and our three amazing grandchildren, Taylor Rose Still, the twins Anna Lee & Charlie Hayden Still were very special; she was their MiMi. My son Chuck and daughter Rebecca were loved like they were her own. The short 20 years we were married was amazing and just that, too short! She will be sorely missed by all who got to know her and love her! My best friend we’ll meet again someday.

Bonnie is predeceased by her mother June Gignian, stepfather Marshall Gignian, her father Robert Jones and first husband Wallace Andrews. She was a loyal member to Antioch Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Antioch Baptist Church 1843 Hwy 23 west in Edgefield, SC with service to follow at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or Antioch Baptist Church 1843 Hwy 23 west Edgefield, SC 29824.

