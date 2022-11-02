Darlene “Dolly” McGee Padgett- Edgefield, SC

Darlene “Dolly” McGee Padgett, 78 the wife of B.C. Padgett entered into rest on October 17, 2022.

Dolly was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of Eleanor Eubanks McGee and Ollie McGee. She was a retired beautician and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Dolly is survived by one son Brad (Teresa) Padgett, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, beloved friend Anna Bedenbaugh was always by her side. Dolly was predeceased by her son Todd Padgett.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church 1843 Hwy 23 west Edgefield, SC 29824.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church with family receiving friends at the fellowship hall following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com