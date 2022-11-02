Edgefield County Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Self Regional Healthcare CEO Dr. Matthew Logan, was on hand for the Edgefield County Hospital’s 50th, now known as Edgefield County Healthcare as an affiliate of Self Regional Healthcare of Greenwood. Joining him in the photo (center,above) is Edgefield’s CEO Carlos Milanes who welcomed dignitaries, staff, volunteers and guests from the podium under a large tent just outside the ECH on the breezeway grounds. It was a beautiful, sunny day with blue skies and mild temperatures that welcomed the close-to 100 guests attending. One of the guests, Kitty Wates of Edgefield, is seen in the photo with the two CEOs. Flowers in blue and white arrangements, a table of scrapbooks and clippings from 50 years of service, and a gift for everyone of a Christmas Ornament saluting the anniversary of ECH welcomed the guests. And not to forget, refreshments of at least 6 flavors of ice cream and a table of cookies were enjoyed by all. Also, the Self Regional Healthcare Health Express was on hand to give brief check-ups for all interested. A day to remember!