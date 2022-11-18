Edgefield’s Newest Little Free Library, on Columbia Rd.

The Friends of the Edgefield County Library have placed a Little Free Library at the Columbia Road Playground in town. Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries. The Friends’ Little Free Library was designed and built by Max Shanks to replicate the Edgefield County Courthouse, and it was installed by the Town of Edgefield Maintenance Department. The Friends are most appreciative of their time and talents! Little Free Library’s vision is a book for every reader — Take a book. Share a book. Please visit Edgefield’s newest Little Free Library!