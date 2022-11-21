John Langley- Edgefield, S.C.

John Edward Langley 89, husband of Sara Jo Allen Langley of Red Hill Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

John Edward was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Walter Earl and Kathleen Prince Langley. He retired from the Graniteville Company after 44 years and was a farmer. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, three children, Lynn Quarles, Willie Langley, and Edward Langley; one step-daughter, Jennifer Bayne; one sister, Vivian Timmerman; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1843 Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC 29824, or Agape Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.