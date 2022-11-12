Letter to the Editor

Missed Her Paper

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

I have only lived in Trenton five years and I don’t know a lot of people here or the ones I read about in your paper. But, If I don’t get the paper (and I did not, last week) I really miss it. It is such a fun paper to read.

I so enjoy local news and am so tired of the political national junque!

Judith Ingle