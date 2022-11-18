Lowness “Reggie” Reginald Faust- Edgefield

Lowness “Reggie” Reginald Faust, 82 of Edgefield entered into rest on November 16, 2022.

Reggie was born in Charlotte, NC as the son of Loma Baker Faust and Lowness S. Faust. He was a retired

dairy farmer and a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church.

Reggie is survived by five children: daughters Renae Peckham, Pam (Sammy) Rush, sons Trace (Cheryl)

Faust, Bucky (Sally) Faust, Mark (Lee) Faust, thirteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, one

brother John Alexander (Carol) Faust. Reggie is preceded in death by his two brothers, Billy Echols Faust,

Donald Joe Faust.

Services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church

1194 Meeting Street Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. Family will receive friends following the service at the

church. Memorials may be made to the Little Stevens Creek cemetery fund c/o Deborah Logue 1126

Hwy 378 East, Edgefield, SC 29824. The family would like to give a special thank you to Agape Hospice,

Warrena Mathis and her daughter Selena.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

