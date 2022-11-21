Luther Boatwright- Trenton, S.C.

Luther V. Boatwright, 83 of Trenton, SC entered into rest on November 18, 2022.

Luther was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of the late Vermel Jackson Boatwright and Ernest Boatwright. He was a retired farmer and was of the holiness faith.

Luther is survived by his brothers Eugene Boatwright and Ernest Boatwright, sister Catherine Brewer. He is predeceased by his wife Virginia Driggens Boatwright.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Tuesday, November22, 2022, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home, Johnston Chapel. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com