NSDAR, WIU, and Library Hosted Literacy Event

​The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Women in Unity, and the Edgefield County Library hosted a National Family Literacy Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Edgefield County Library. An event for all ages, there was something for everyone at the celebration. Gift baskets were raffled, books were given away, gift bags were handed out, and food – from local restaurants – was served. Children were also treated to story time. ​November is National Family Literacy Month, and this event not only served to celebrate family literacy but also to encourage reading within families.