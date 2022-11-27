PeeWee Padgett- Edgefield, S.C.

Manly DeLoach (“PeeWee”) Padgett, age 95, died on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of Edgefield, SC, he was the son of Emmie DeLoach and Junius Irving Padgett, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Betty Acker Padgett; two daughters: Linda Padgett Steelmon of Edgefield, SC (Sam Alexander, fiance) and Pennye Padgett McCormick (Mike, deceased) of Lakeland, FL; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Steemon McKennedy (Pete Crispell) and Daniel Steelmon of Durham, NC, Tyler DeLoach McCormick of Mulberry, FL, and Benjamin Michael McCormick (Kirstyn) of Ocala, FL; and eight great grandchildren: Luke Simmers, McKayla, Clayton, CJ, Cammie, Asher, Tate, and Frankie McCormick.

He was a member of Gilgal Baptist Church, and he had served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon and also served on The General Board for the SC Baptist Convention.

He was a retired Postmaster having served in the Postal Service for 33 and 1/2 years. After retiring, he became a real estate agent with The Morgan Company.

He was a Merchant Marine Veteran of World War II and a member and past Commander of Hezzie Griffis Post 30. He was chef for the Legion for 15 years. He was a Mason with Concordia Lodge 50, and he served in every elected and appointed office. He was a past Distric Deputy of the 9th Masonic District. He also served as a member of The Masonic Education Committee, a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and the Scottish Rite Temple.

A memorial service will be held at Gilgal Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 29, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilgal Baptist Church, P. O. Box 42, Edgefield, SC 29824

or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

