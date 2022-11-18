Recent Events at BPLA

Pictured are a group of veterans who attended the Veterans Appreciation Day breakfast at BPLA.

​Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy recently held a First Responders Day and a Veterans Appreciation Day. During the First Responders event, held Oct. 21, responders from multiple agencies including the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Edgefield County EMS, and County Line Fire Department met with the children and allowed them an opportunity to see vehicles and equipment used by the different groups. EMS also gave out goodies bags to the students.

​The school’s Veterans event was held this past Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. During that event, veterans were treated to breakfast by the students and staff of BPLA.