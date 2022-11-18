The START of Christmas Events — Edgefield’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Edgefield Town announces the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, to be held on November 25, 2022. It will be hosted by Edgefield First Baptist Church with music and singing offered by the EFBC Children’s Choir. Always a well-attended event, the community is invited to gather on the Square towards dusk, enjoying cookies and hot chocolate while awaiting the program to start at 6:30 p.m.
