Week of October 13 is a Milestone for the Smith Family

Christine’s Farm to Fork Opened one year Ago!

Celebratory Cake Awaiting Weekend Diners

As the nights turn cooler and football season is well under way there is a milestone that is coming for the Smith family. October thirteenth will mark our one-year anniversary for Christine’s Farm to Fork restaurant in downtown Edgefield. We have celebrated so many successes in that year but the greatest success for us is being part of the community. Without the support of so many we wouldn’t be here.

Our concept was simple — provide great food that is locally sourced and friendly service. We are so happy to thank all the local vendors that support us: Olde Edgefield Butcher shop, Titan Farms, Hickory Hill Dairy, Big Smile, Three Star Vineyard, Dixie Belle and JM Smith Farms.

So many members of our community have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, family milestones, birth announcements, graduations, prom and homecomings. We have appreciated being a part of all those celebrations. We are so proud of our dedicated staff that make all this possible. They work tirelessly to provide the best service.

Most of all we want to thank our customers for coming in to experience our dining and creating a stronger sense of community by coming together. To further strengthen that sense of community we have been so happy to provide live entertainment on our patio on Saturday nights. We are looking forward to making many more memories for many more years to come.

Please come out and join us this week on October 13 to celebrate our one-year anniversary! 206 Main Street,Edgefield.

Best wishes, the Smith Family