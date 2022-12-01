“Christmas Belles” to be Staged at the Discovery Center

The Main Street Players’ holiday comedy, Christmas Belles, opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield, S.C.

A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator.

Other performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec 4; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

For tickets, call (803) 637-2233.

On opening night, Dec. 2, Creative Catering by Doug Landreth will serve cheddar biscuits with ham and cranberries, maple chicken salad in phyllo cups, sweet potato, pear, and goat cheese turnovers, eggnog dip with apples; carrot cake dip with vanilla wafers, hot chocolate and wassail.