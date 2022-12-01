Christmas Tour of Churches Dec.11 Four Churches Tell Christmas Story

A tradition that holds strong in Edgefield is the Tour of Churches at Christmas time, as four in-town churches, under the organization of Sam Crouch with the help of Beth Worth, produce a Story of Christmas. Tableaus carrying out the scripture, and with accompanying music in the churches, lead an audience from church to church, with the finale at Magnolia Dale, a reception for all participants and guests.

The participating churches and their part in the story are; St. Mary’s Catholic Church from which a Cross bearer, Mary, and Joseph lead the audience, walking to First Baptist Church where the Baby Jesus joins in the story. From there Christmas story members lead to Trinity Episcopal where Angels join in for the last trek to Edgefield Methodist, Wise Men to appear before the final trek to Magnolia Dale.

For those who cannot walk the distance, the Methodist Church is providing a bus to enable all to join in.

Scripture will be heard from Isaiah, Luke and Matthew; Among the musical numbers and hymns will be Ave Maria, Away in the Manger, Angels Heard on High, and Go Tell It on the Mountain.

Members of the Historical Society will host the reception at Magnolia Dale. The public is invited for the tour and the reception.