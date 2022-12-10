Joan Russo- Edgefield, S.C

On December 5, 2022, Joan Johnikin Russo, 68, entered into rest surrounded by her family and loved ones in Augusta, Ga.

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Charles Russo Jr., her three children Jordan Phillips of North Augusta, SC, Savanna Williams (Antwan) of Beech Island, SC and Vincent Charles Russo III (Leah) of Marietta, Ga.

She is also survived by one sister Judy Burnette (Clayton) of Ward, SC and one brother Leonard Johnikin (Carolyn) of Charlotte, NC. She is the daughter of the late Curtis E. and Elvira Studemayer Johnikin of Ward, SC and predeceased by one sister, Janis Rucker of Leesville, SC.

Joan was born February 26, 1954, in Ward, SC. She was a graduate of Ridge Spring Monetta High School. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was happily retired. She had a gift and a passion for gardening and decorating. She loved taking trips to the coast with family and friends. She loved all her fur babies and grand fur babies.

As a result of her generous spirit and spunky personality, she was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so dearly. Her influence and love for others will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Per her wishes there will be no service. If you would like to honor her legacy please make donations to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Canine Shelter rescue at Caninerescue1.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com