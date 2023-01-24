Emily Hammond

Emily Elizabeth Timmerman Hammond, 68 of Johnston, SC wife of C. “Michael” Hammond entered into rest on January 19, 2023.

Emily was born in Greenwood, SC as the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Watkins Timmerman and Raymond T. Timmerman. She retired from Gleamns in Saluda, worked for Saluda School District as a substitute teacher and was a member of Saluda First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Emily is survived by her husband Michael, one daughter Angie (Jason) Cockrell, four sons Fred Miller (Neysa) Quattlebaum III, Michael Quattlebaum, Zebulon (Haley) Quattlebaum, Jeremy Lovic Timmerman (Geania Rae) Quattlebaum, two step-children Lynne (Travis) Yonce, Charles M. Hammond Jr., one brother Danny (Deborah) Timmerman, thirteen grandchildren, five step-grandchildren & one special son Ronnie Partridge.

The family will be meeting with friends at visitation held Saturday from 6-8PM January 21st at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. Service will take place Sunday at 3PM January 22nd at Saluda First Pentecostal Holiness Church 338 Greenwood Hwy. Saluda, SC 29138; following the service burial will take place at Eastview Cemetery, Eastview Rd. Edgefield, SC.

Family has asked for memorials to be made to Boys Farm Inc. of Newberry 6655 SC-34 Newberry, SC 29108 @ Boysfarm.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

