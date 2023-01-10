George William Salters Sr. – Edgefield, Sc

George William Salters Sr. 83, of Edgefield, SC, husband of Elizabeth Irene Riley Salters entered into rest on January 2, 2023.

George was born in Aiken, SC as the son of Sim and Victoria Morris Salters. He was a retired textile worker and a veteran of The United States Army. George was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

George is survived by his wife Elizabeth Irene Riley Salters, daughter Wanda Smith (“Wade “Buster”), George William Salters, Jr. (Beth), two grandchildren Wade Jason Smith, Timmy Salters. He is predeceased by his daughter Sarah Broach and grandson Christopher Broach.

A visitation will be held from 5pm-7pm on Thursday January 5, 2023, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824. A graveside service will take place on Friday at 11:00am January 6, 2023, at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery 598 Red Hill Rd. Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC 29832.

