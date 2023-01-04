Harling Mayson, 84 of Mealing Rd., husband of Linda Creswell Mayson entered into rest on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Harling was born in Edgefield County as the son of the late Otis F. and Lucy Harling Mayson. He retired from Star Fibers as a plant manager and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where he served as head usher for 34 years. Harling was a great husband, father, and grandfather.

Harling is survived by his wife Linda, three sons, Wendall (Suzanne) Mayson, Tim (Melissa) Mayson, and Chris (Karen) Mayson; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Aubrie, Mallory, Christy, Christopher, Logan, and Dawson; five great grandchildren, Timothy, Mayson, Bristol, Indie, and Madelyn.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 2 PM in Pineview Memorial Gardens Cemetery 450 W. Five Notch Rd., North Augusta, SC 29841 with Dr. John Younginer, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

