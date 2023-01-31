Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Accepting Applications

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival is now taking applications for individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in being a part of the historic 39th annual event.

The Festival will be held May 6, 2023, in Johnston, known as the Peach Capital of the World.

Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

Applications and expressions of interest are now being accepted in the following areas:• Entertainment: Gaye Holmes, (803) 275-4234, gwholmes73@yahoo.com;• Parade: Parade: Jenny Herlong, (803) 480-2595, 607 Edisto Street, Johnston, SC, 29832; jlherlong@edgefield.k12.sc.us;• Food Concessions: Noah Peterson, (803) 480-0135, P.O. Box 282, Johnston, SC 29832, amossonsfh@yahoo.com;• Arts and Crafts: Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org;• Corporate Sponsorships: Dean Campbell, (803) 275-3635, 802 Ouzts St., Johnston, SC 29832, pdeanc@bellsouth.net; • Program BookAds: Debra Aston, (803) 275-2345, 416 Lee St., Suite 2, Johnston, SC 29832, astond@bellsouth.net.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at https://johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.