LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

01/30/23
|Last week was the 3rd week of the 2023 legislative session. There are 15 legislative weeks
remaining before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on May 11, 2023. Here are the
highlights from last week:JUDICIAL AND COLLEGE BOARD ELECTIONSThe Senate more time than usual debating S. 374 2023-2024 Bill 374: JMSC Elections , a resolution to set elections for several judicial positions, including a Supreme Court justice, for February 8, 2023. That resolution finally passed. The Senate also adopted a resolution to elect members to various college and university boards, as well. The House of Representatives agreed with both resolutions. I will update you on the results of those elections in a couple weeks.SCHOOL CHOICEThe Senate continued debate on S. 39 2023-2024 Bill 39: Educational Scholarship Trust Fund , bill that would create a program for Education Scholarship Accounts. The program would provide scholarships of up to $6,000 to children in public schools who are Medicaid eligible. Those children could then use the scholarships to attend private schools, public schools in a different district, pay for transportation, and school-related costs. That program would be limited to 15,000 children. While this is a significant piece of legislation, the Senate has spent a good bit more time on this bill than most bills typically receive. On Thursday, the Senate invoked cloture, a rarely used procedural tool to end debate, so we should get to a final vote on Tuesday.
STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS Last Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster delivered his 6th State of the State Address before a joint assembly of the House and Senate. You can read the speech here 2023 State of the State Address, Governor Henry McMaster or watch the speech here State of the State Address. The speech lasted for just over one hour.LAST WEEK’S MEETINGSOn Monday night, I held a town hall meeting at Midland Valley High School.On Wednesday night, I attended Governor McMaster’s State of the State Address.On Thursday afternoon, following the Senate’s adjournment, I was a guest on “Bourbon in the
Backroom,” a podcast that focuses on an inside look at South Carolina politics. I expect the
episode will air sometime this week. If it does, I will post a link in next week’s update.On Thursday night, I held a town hall meeting at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in
Graniteville.Constituent InterestsTOWN HALL MEETINGS – Nearly every year since I was first elected, I have held several town hall meetings across our Senate district. These meetings give me an opportunity to update attendees on what is happening in Columbia and, more importantly, allow me to hear from you. In total, I have held around 150 meetings now. So far this year, I have held four town hall meetings: two in Saluda County and two in Aiken County. Because of other commitments this week, I do not have any meetings scheduled, but I will resume meetings for Lexington, Edgefield, and McCormick Counties next week. I will give more information next week.SCDOT ROAD PROJECTS –SCDOT has an interactive map to allow citizens to see the road and bridge projects going on around the state. You can see that map here.
How is the gas tax being used? – SCDOT’s website allows you to view a detailed revenue
statement and project list that is funded by the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund (IMTF).
SCDOT updates this site monthly as the revenue comes in. You can see that report here.
WANT TO SEE THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN ACTION? The Senate meets in statewide session on Tuesdays at 12:00, Wednesdays at 1:00, and Thursdays at 11:00. Committees and subcommittees meet Tuesday afternoons, Wednesday mornings, and Thursday mornings. You can watch live coverage of the Senate, House of Representatives, and some committees here South Carolina Legislature Online – Broadcast Video . OUR SENATE DISTRICT Senate district 25 consists of all of Edgefield County and parts of Aiken, Lexington, McCormick, and Saluda Counties. If you’d like to see the district map (effective with the 2024 general election), go here South Carolina Senate H.4493 . VOTING RECORD If you’d like to see how I’ve voted on issues, go here. Scroll down to “Voting Record” on the right side of the page. You can always check to see how I vote by going to my website, and clicking on the “Voting Record” tab.SPEAKING WITH GROUPSSeveral groups, clubs, and classes around our Senate district have invited me to attend their meetings and provide legislative updates. If you would like for me to come speak with your group, please let me know.EMAIL UPDATES If you know of people in or around District 25 who do not receive my updates but would like to get them, please email their names and email addresses to me. You can also forward this email to them and encourage them to sign up for the updates at
