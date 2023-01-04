Margaret Dunovant- West Columbia, S.C.

Margaret Timmerman Dunovant, 87, wife of the late Raymond “Buddy” Dunovant Jr. entered into rest on December 15, 2022.

Margaret was born in Edgefield, SC as the daughter of Florence Bennett and Jesse P. Timmerman. She worked as a medical office manager for Internal Medicine Associates after graduating from Lander College. Margaret was of the Methodist faith.

Margaret is survived by her son Raymond B. “Dunnie”Dunovant III (Teresa), two grandchildren Denise Dunovant, Raymond B. “Ray” Dunovant IV, one sister Frances Corley.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 19, 2022, at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the Family Life Center at McKendree United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com