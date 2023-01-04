Mr. George Prescott, Sr.- Edgefield, SC

Mr. George Prescott, Sr. entered rest December 15, 2022.

Mr. Prescott, a native of Edgefield County, was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Raven Prescott and Shavonne Prescott; one son, George Prescott, Jr.; two sisters, Ettie Jean Moore and Vicky Prescott; one brother, Bettis Carter Prescott, Jr.; six grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:30 PM today at the funeral home.

Professional Services are entrusted to G. L. Brightharp& Sons Mortuary, Edgefield, SC.