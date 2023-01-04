Robert L. “Rob” Mims, 71, loving husband of 39 years to Debra Bledsoe Mims of Hunters Run, Edgefield entered into rest on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Rob was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Mark Abney and Sallie Effie Moore Mims. He retired from S.C.D.O.T. and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife; three children, Lee Mims (Jenni), Chad Mims (Courtney), and Becky Moore (Evan); six grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Rob was predeceased by a sister, Ida Mae Heath and two brothers Joe and Boone Mims.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 am Monday, January 2, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 2 to 4 pm at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.