Sharon Logue Whittle, 75 of Gilbert, SC entered into rest on January 12, 2023, in Lexington County.

Sharon was born in Greenwood, SC as the daughter of Etta Lawson Logue and John Wallace Logue. She was a member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church and was a retired cosmetologist.

Sharon is survived by her four daughters Karen Whittle, Robin M. Whittle, Brandi Luttman, Rhonda Evans. One brother Kenneth Logue, one sister Carolyn Logue, four grandchildren JoeLynn and James Luttman, Jason Maroney, Niki Stout. Five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery 1194 Meeting Street Edgefield, SC 29824. Family will receive friends following the service. The family would ask for memorials to be given to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

