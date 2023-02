THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!

THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!

PLEASE COLLECT AND BRING ALL BAGS OR MONETARY DONATIONS: TO THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICE @ 416 CALHOUN STREET, JOHNSTON, SC BY Thursday, FEBRUARY 9TH, 2023. (8:30 AM to 12:30 PM – Monday thru Friday)

SOME ITEMS YOU MAY WISH TO INCLUDE:VALENTINE’S DAY CARE, STATIONERY/NOTE CARDS, PENS,STAMPS,LIP BALM,TOOTHPASTE,BAND-AIDS,ANTISEPTIC CREAM,COTTON BALLS,WASH CLOTHS, BODY WASH,SMALL PHOTO ALBUMS,ARTIFICAL SWEETENER,MAGNIFYING GLASS,WORD-SEARCH BOOKS (LARGE PRINT),CALENDARS, DEVOTIONAL BOOKS,SUGAR-FREE CANDY,EYE DROPS,TISSUES (single boxes),BOOKS,TOOTHBRUSHES (singles),HAND LOTIONS,BLANKETS, GLOVES, FALSE TEETH HOLDERS, *NO BAR SOAP, PLEASE

DOES YOUR OFFICE OR ORGANIZATION WANT TO PARTICIPATE? LET US KNOW AND WE’LL ARRANGE A PICK-UP FROM YOUR LOCATION. (MUST BE AT LEAST 10 BAGS FOR A PICK-UP) For more details call Donna @ 803-275-0010 or 803-275-7002