Thoughts on the New Year

By Robert Scott

Everybody knows Christmas poems, and “’Twas The Night Before Christmas” is recited year after year. Less well known are New Year’s poems, probably because many are pessimistic about what was not done in the year just past. Here, though, is an uplifting one – which I hope the readers of The Edgefield Advertiser enjoy as much as I do.

New Year’s Morning

By Helen Hunt Jackson (1830-1885)

Only a night from old to new!

Only a night, and so much wrought!

The Old Year’s heart all weary grew,

But said: “The New Year rest has brought.”

The Old Year’s hopes its heart laid down,

As in a grave; but, trusting, said:

“The blossoms of the New Year’s crown

Bloom from the ashes of the dead.”

The Old Year’s heart was full of greed;

With selfishness it longed and ached,

And cried: “I have not half I need.

My thirst is bitter and unslaked.

But to the New Year’s generous hand

All gifts in plenty shall return;

True love it shall understand;

By all my failures it shall learn.

I have been reckless; it shall be

Quiet and calm and pure of life.

I was a slave; it shall go free,

And find sweet peace where I leave strife.”

Only a night from old to new!

Never a night such changes brought.

The Old Year had its work to do;

No New Year miracles are wrought.

Always a night from old to new!

Night and the healing balm of sleep!

Each morn is New Year’s morn come true,

Morn of a festival to keep.

All nights are sacred nights to make

Confession and resolve and prayer;

All days are sacred days to wake

New gladness in the sunny air.

Only a night from old to new;

Only a sleep from night to morn.

The new is but the old come true;

Each sunrise sees a new year born.